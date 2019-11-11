Draft Law on Voting Rights of Greeks Abroad Unveiled for Public Consultation

ATHENS- The interior ministry’s draft law on the voting right of the Greeks living abroad was unveiled on Monday for public consultation.

The consultation process will last until November 18, at 14:00 on the website www.opengov.gr

In a statement, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said: “We already count over 40 years since the fall of the dictatorship and the specific bill attempts to upgrade the functioning of our democracy. It facilitates the expression of the supreme democratic function, that of exercising the right to vote in conditions of equality and fairness. Every Greek citizen is invited to contribute, submit his or her proposals for the improvement of the articles of this bill,” said Theodorikakos.