New Democracy Lawmaker Denies Meddling in Novartis Case

ATHENS – A New Democracy Member of Parliament, Marios Salmas, ensnared in the dissolved alleged bribery scandal tied to the Swiss drug company Novartis denied claims he tried to interfere with a probe into allegations by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that 10 rivals took money.

Haralambos Sevastidis, a Senior First Instance Court Judge and the media representative of Greece’s union of prosecutors, lmade the charge with the Supreme Court over an alleged intervention by Salmas who, he claimed, urged him to speed up a judicial investigation into the affair without explaining why.

The union issued a statement condemning the alleged interference, which it said occurred in a phone call on Nov. 8 although nine of those implicated have already been cleared but as prosecutors still persist in investigating.

The case is based on the word of three whistleblowers, two of whom remain secret, who said they overheard that those initially accused by SYRIZA and then-Premier Alexis Tsipras had taken bribes but not a shred of evidence has been produced.

“It should be absolutely clear that interventions in [the work of] judicial officials are not only illegal but also ineffective,” the union said without producing any evidence that there was any.

Salmas called it a “baffling misunderstanding” and said he merely phoned Sevastidis for an update on the progress of a legal suit he lodged in February against Nikos Maniadakis, a former Health Ministry adviser and former protected witnesses in the Novartis probe whose testimony implicated the 10 officials.

According to Salmas, Sevastidis spoke to him “scornfully” and then hung up. A parliamentary committee due to review possible political influence in the Novartis probe by a SYRIZA former alternate justice minister hasn’t begun its work yet as the case drags on with no prosecutions or official charges made.