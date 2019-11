MORIA- LESVOS- The decongestion of the hotspot in Moria is continuing with the departure of 424 asylum seekers and members of vulnerable groups, while 200 more are scheduled to depart from the island of Lesvos on Wednesday.

The increased refugee and migrants flows are continuing in the Aegean. Over 300 people arrived on Lesvos over the weekend. The population in the Moria hotspot remains above 15,000 people.