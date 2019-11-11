Galician Film Wins Top Prize in Thessaloniki Film Festival (Vid.)

THESSALONIKI — “Fire Will Come,” (O Que Arde), a film shot in Spain’s regional Galician language, has won the Golden Alexander Award at the 60th Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

An international co-production directed by Galician film director Oliver Laxe, the film tells the story of an arsonist who is released from prison and returns to his native village. Earlier this year, it won the jury award at “Un Certain Regard,” a parallel competition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Second prize went to another international co-production, “The Fever” by Brazilian director Maya Da-Rin, exploring rapid change and separation in the Brazilian Amazon.

Another Southern American director, Peru’s Melina Leon, won Best Director for Song Without a Name (Cancion Sin Nombre), a drama also shown at Cannes this year in the Directors’ Fortnight.