President of China Xi Jinping Arrives in Athens for Official Visit

ATHENS – President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping arrived in Athens shortly after 19:30 on Sunday night for an official visit to the Greek capital until November 12.

The Chinese president and his spouse were welcomed at Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on behalf of the Greek government and by Secretary General of the Presidency Giorgos Gennimatas on behalf of the Greek president, who had extended the invitation for the visit.

Xi Jinping’s visit to Greece shortly after a visit by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Shanghai is expected to further boost Greek-Chinese relations, which as of 2006 have become strategic in nature.

President Xi Jinping’s schedule (as updated since Saturday) is as follows:

MONDAY, Nov. 11

– 09.50, laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Syntagma

– 10.00, received by President Pavlopoulos at presidential mansion, for talks between delegations

– 11.10, meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion and signing of bilateral agreements, followed by statements to the press

– 12.40, luncheon in honor of President Xi Jinping by PM Mitsotakis at a central Athenian restaurant

– 16.30, touring of Cosco’s Container Terminal in Piraeus, accompanied by PM Mitsotakis and both leaders’ spouses

– 19.00, dinner in his honor by President Pavlopoulos at the presidential mansion

TUESDAY, Nov. 12

– 10.30, accompanied by Pavlopoulos on a tour of the Acropolis Museum before departing Greece