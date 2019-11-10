P. Pavlopoulos: Turkey has an obligation under int’l laws to treat refugees humanely

ATHENS- Turkey should treat refugees with humanitarian rules and in full respect of their rights under international and European law, Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos said on Sunday from Samos island.

Pavlopoulos was attending events for the 107th anniversary since the island, under Ottoman rule until November 11, 1912, became part of the Greek state.

The president warned that Turkey’s behavior with refugees “cannot prevent sanctions and undermines the country’s standing internationally.” He added, “We extend a hand of friendship and good neighborliness to Turkey and its people, in the unshakeable belief that we must not let the past divide us but unite us, so that the Aegean can forever remain a sea of peace and a region of peaceful coexistence between us.”

This, however, that this presupposes that Turkey should “respect the sovereignty, borders, territory and exclusive economic zone of Greece, with also serve as the borders, territory and exclusive economic zone of the European Union,” he said. As Greeks, and as guarantors of international and European legality, “we shall impose, if necessary, the full respect of international and European law,” he added.