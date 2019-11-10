Police Conclude Search of Economic Univ. Premises (Video)

ATHENS- An early morning search of the Economic University premises on Sunday has been completed and all objects found confiscated, police said.

Police said the operation is part of several searches at buildings that have been occupied by non-academic groups and been used by them to launch atacks against police. Such spaces are typically used for preparations and storage of materials used in the attacks, they added.

Objects confiscated include wooden sticks, helmets, gloves, hoods, clothing and equipment to cover faces, fire extinguishers, break-in tools, anarchist pamphlets, empty bottles, fragments of marbles and rocks used in attacks. The rooms searched in the university have been sealed and responsibility for them turned over to the institution’s authorities.

Police said in an announcement they will “apply the law rigorously in any attempt by anyone to recapture the facilities turned over to their legal owners, following an occupation.”