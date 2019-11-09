PM Mitsotakis to Party MPs: ‘We Have Surpassed Greek Citizens’ Expectations’

ATHENS- New Democracy (ND) went to the polls this year with three issues, reducing taxes, providing new jobs and restoring a sense of security for the Greek people, and won 40 percent of the vote, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting of his party’s parliamentary committee, the premier said, “We have surpassed the expectations of Greek citizens, we have promoted solutions and we will continue at this pace.”

Among other issues raised, he spoke about the migration issue and how “we inherited a problem and Europe today lacks strategy, but we have passed a law that makes the process of granting asylum stricter. He repeated that the state now had the legislation to separate refugees from economic migrants.

Mitsotakis also pointed out that no transfer to the mainland of migrants, from the overcrowded island hotspots, would occur without briefing first the local mayors and MPs, while he also announced a plan to hire an additional 400 border guards.

He also noted the importance of environmentally sustainable policies linked to development and said that targeted regional development projects would be announced in the near future.

The meeting included comments by 55 MPs and 7 ministers.