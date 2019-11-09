PM Mitsotakis Congratulates Counterterrorism Services for Successful Raids

ATHENS- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated the Counterterrorism Service, the Hellenic Police and the Citizen Protection Ministry “for their great success” in a sweep that resulted in the detention of three people, at least one of whom has been arrested in the past for terrorism acts, and the confiscation of weapons following home raids.

“I want to congratulate the Counterterrorism Service, the Hellenic Police and the Citizen Protection Ministry for their great success,” the premier said to the press. “I would like to repeat once again my commitment that we will put a final and irrevocable end to the issue of domestic Greek terrorism.”