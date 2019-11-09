Going on in Our Community (November 2019)

THRU DECEMBER 14

BEDFORD, NY – A Whole World, an art exhibition at Atelier Omiros, 11-15 Court Rd Suite 13, runs from October 5-December 14. The exhibition title comes from one of the abstract paintings selected for the exhibit, a vast composition measuring nearly eighteen feet wide. This centerpiece of the new exhibition will hang amid an array of other stunning works depicting everything from the four seasons, fashion, to equestrians and Formula 1 racers. More information is available by phone: 914-764-2223 and online: atelieromiros.com.

NOVEMBER 15

CAMBRIDGE, MA – Boston Byzantine Music Festival presents Exile with Boston’s celebrated Pharos Ensemble, renowned musician and scholar Dr. Kyriakos Kalaitzidis, and the Byzantine Choir of the Hellenic College Holy Cross directed by Professor Rev. Romanos Karanos on Friday, Nov. 15, 7:30 PM, at First Church in Cambridge, 11 Garden Street. Pharos Ensemble’s members include Eirini Tornesaki on voice, Vasilis Kostas on laouto, George Lernis on percussion and Panos Aivas on kanu. This collaboration is a rare opportunity for them to join forces and present the original work, Exile, as well as repertoire of Greek traditional music from the Asia Minor and Byzantine traditions. More information and tickets are available on Eventbrite, search: Exile – Boston Byzantine Music Festival.

NOVEMBER 15-17

MIAMI, FL – The 40th Annual Miami Greek Festival, the premier fundraiser for the St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 7901 North Kendall Drive in Miami, takes place November 15-17. For three days, Greek music, food, and dancing fill the air and create an opportunity for our guests to experience Greek culture. In addition, this event raises money that not only maintains our Church, but also supports our community outreach events. Live music Friday and Saturday night provided by Ellada! Enjoy the new beer and wine, Greek folk dancing, and church tours. Hours: Friday and Saturday, 11 AM-11 PM and Sunday, 11 AM-9 PM. Follow on Instagram: @MiamiGreekFestival. For more information, visit: standrewfl.com/miamigreekfestival.

NOVEMBER 16

ORANGE BEACH, AL – St. Athanasios Greek Night Dinner Dance at The Wharf, 4671 Wharf Parkway West in Orange Beach, takes place on Saturday, Nov. 16, 6 PM. Enjoy traditional Greek cuisine, pastries, music, dancing and fun. Featuring the New Orleans Hellenic Dancers with music by Nick Trivelas. Donation: $65, all inclusive. More information available on Eventbrite, search: St Athanasios Greek Night Dinner Dance.

BOSTON, MA – Join Worldwide Friends of Ugandan Orphans for Pavlo, live in concert, Saturday, Nov. 16, 7 PM at the Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. Pavlo is an international award-winning guitarist, whose Mediterranean music is a blend of Greek, Flamenco, Latin, and Balkan influences, wrapped in contemporary pop. Proceeds from Pavlo’s concert will build a school for Ugandan orphans. Tickets available online: www.berklee.edu/events/pavlo-concert-0, and you can donate to ugandanorphans.org. Tickets range from $35-$107; $107 tickets include a meet & greet with Pavlo after the concert. More information available on Eventbrite, search Pavlo Live in Concert.

SAN JOSE, CA – Duo Melis, Greek guitarist Alexis Muzurakis and Spanish guitarist Susana Prieto, perform on Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 PM, at the First United Methodist Church, 24 North 5th Street in San Jose, presented by South Bay Guitar Society. They made their debut in 1999 at the International Guitar Festival of Volos, Greece. They have won numerous awards both individually and together. In 1999, they won first prize at the International Guitar Duo Competition in Germany. The following year they won the Guitar Duo Competition in France. Since 2006, Alexis and Susana have taught at the Conservatoire National de Strasbourg in France. They will present a masterclass on Sunday. Tickets available on Eventbrite, search: Duo Melis.

NOVEMBER 17

TORONTO, ON, CANADA – Join Chef Peter Minaki on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2-5 PM at St. Lawrence Market Kitchen, 95 Front Street E in Toronto, for an afternoon of Greek comfort food dishes: warm artichoke dip with feta and warm pita chips, horta tsigarista with garlic, honey, chillis, sesame seeds, pastitsio, and ekmek katafi. Attendees will sample all the dishes prepared in the class, refreshments will be served. Cost is $95.00, class size limited to 18 spots. Payment may be made via paypal or Interac transfer using my email, truenorth67@gmail.com in the name of Peter Minaki. More information is available on Eventbrite, search: Greek Comfort Food Classics.

SEATTLE, WA – The Greek-American Historical Museum of Washington State and the Greek Heritage Society of Southern California present a screening of the documentary The New Greek Americans 1960-2018 on Sunday, Nov. 17, 1 PM, at St. Demetrios Cultural Center, 2100 Boyer Ave East in Seattle. Suggested donation: $10. Donations to benefit the Greek-American Historical Museum of Washington State. For reservations: 206-325-8554.

NOVEMBER 18

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce invites you on Monday, Nov. 18, 6:30 PM, to a conversation with Thomas C. Katsouleas, President of the University of Connecticut, on “Education, The University of Connecticut (UConn) and the Pride of being Greek” at Norton Rose Fulbright, 1301 6th Avenue in Manhattan. Free admission. RSVP: hellenicamericancc@gmail.com.

NOVEMBER 20

MANHATTAN – On Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7 PM, the Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation (HACF) presents Stephen Antonakos: A Modernist’s Byzantium – Concert and Panel Discussion at The Morgan Library & Museum, Gilder Lehrman Hall, 225 Madison Avenue in Manhattan. Please visit www.hacfoundation.org for details.

NOVEMBER 20-24

BOSTON – An Iliad, organized by Goldstar Boston Performing & Visual Arts at the Emerson Paramount Center Robert J. Orchard Stage, 559 Washington Street in Boston, November 20-24, unfurls the final weeks of the legendary, decade-long siege where Greek legends mercilessly battled over the fall of Troy. This Obie Award–winning adaptation of Homer’s epic poem places one man on a bare stage with a simple question to ask: Has anything really changed since the Trojan War? Directed by Lisa Peterson and starring Tony Award–winning actor Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story, True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club, and This Is Us), An Iliad is a sweeping account of humanity’s unshakable attraction to violence. This encore performance brings An Iliad back to Boston after six years, giving audiences a chance to discover an astonishing, award-winning play which The Boston Globe called “nothing short of mesmerizing.” The tickets for this event are made available through Goldstar. Performances are Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7:30 PM; Thursday, Nov. 21, and Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 PM; and Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 PM. More information is available at Eventbrite, search: An Iliad.

NOVEMBER 21

MANHATTAN – On Thursday, Nov. 21, 6 PM, the Eastern Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) invites you to The Evolution of the Pharma and Biotech Industry in the 21st Century at the 3 West Club in NYC. Please visit www.embca.com for details.

NOVEMBER 22

OTTSVILLE, PA – The Lotus School of Liberal Arts, 8340 Easton Road in Ottsville, hosts Greek Culture Night at Lotus, a fall fundraising event, on Friday, Nov. 22, 7-9 PM. The longtime friend of the school Michael Venianakis is bringing us an evening of entertainment to celebrate Greek cultural heritage in the expression of cuisine, music, and dancing. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. More information is available on Eventbrite, search Greek Culture Night at Lotus.

NOVEMBER 23

DULUTH, GA – Live in Concert: George Skaroulis & Pam Asberry at PianoWorks, 2805 Buford Highway in Duluth, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 6-8 PM. Enjoy a delightful evening of solo piano music presented by two engaging composers and performers. Meet the artists and learn the stories behind their music. CD’s and sheet music will be available for purchase and autographing. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. As concerts can be a delightful family experience, we are pleased to offer free admission to children 12 and under accompanied by a parent. However, given the intimate nature of the event, we do ask parents to insure that their children sit quietly throughout the performance. More information is available on Eventbrite, search: Live in Concert: George Skaroulis & Pam Asberry.

FLUSHING, NY – On Saturday, Nov. 23, 7 PM, Hellenic Public Radio – Cosmos FM 91.5 invites you to its 23rd Annual Phidippides Award Gala Dinner, honoring Antonis Diamataris, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, at Terrace on the Park 52-11 111th Street in Flushing, NY. Please contact 718-204-8900 or ioannag@cosmosfm.org for details.

NOVEMBER 26

MANHATTAN – On Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6 PM, the Manhattan Chapters of the AHEPA Family, Delphi #25 and DOP-Evryklea #36, invite you to their Joint Monthly Social & Networking event at Kellari Taverna, 19 West 44th Street in Manhattan. All existing members and those interested in becoming members are invited to attend. Please contact ahepa25.delphinyc@gmail.com for details.

NOVEMBER 28

BOSTON – Greek singers Trifonas Samaras and Sasa Basta perform their hottest tracks at Royale’s Thanksgiving Night concert on Thursday, Nov. 28, doors open 8 PM at the Royale Boston, 279 Tremont Street. More information and tickets are available on Eventbrite, search: Trifonas Samaras and Sasa Basta.

NOVEMBER 29

MANHATTAN – On Friday, Nov. 29, 5 PM, the Hellenic Medical Society of New York invites you to its scholarship event titled “Seeing is Believing: Improving Visualization in Neurosurgery,” featuring Dr. Constantinos G. Hadjipanayis, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurosurgery & Oncological Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, at Lenox Hill Hospital – Einhorn Auditorium, 131 East 76th Street in Manhattan. Please visit www.hmsny.org for details.

NOVEMBER 30

MANHATTAN – On Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 PM, the Hellenic Medical Society of New York invites you to its 83rd Annual Scholarship Gala, honoring Dr. Constantinos G. Hadjipanayis, Angeliki Frangou, Dr. Ariadna Papageorge, and Dr. John Xethalis, at the JW Marriott Essex House, 160 Central Park S in Manhattan. Please visit www.hmsny.org for details.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA – The Evil Eye Comedy Tour with Angelo Tsarouchas and Frank Spadone comes to the Hellenic Community of Vancouver, 4500 Arbutus Street in Vancouver, on Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 PM. Their comedy is inspired from their family lives, being parents, being married, and being children of immigrant parents. Add a dash of religious guilt, a pinch of superstition and a generous amount of cultural misunderstanding and you have the perfect recipe for some very funniest situations and stories to be told. Individually they will take the stage to entertain audiences for a great night of hilarity and fun. You get two great comics for the price of one! Stay with us afterwards for a fun-filled Greek night! Cocktail munchies included. Cash bar and pizza sales by-the-slice available. For more info on Frank and Angelo, visit their websites at frankspadone.com and tsarouchas.com. More information and tickets available on Eventbrite, search: Evil Eye Comedy Tour w/Angelo Tsarouchas & Frank Spadone.