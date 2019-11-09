Two Warm Salad Recipes to Enjoy this Time of Year

As the weather gets cooler, salads are often an overlooked part of the meal. The following recipes for warm salads offer a great way to enjoy your vegetables and get all the health benefits even as the temperatures begin to drop and the days are getting shorter.

Roasted Vegetable Salad with Mustard Dressing

2 large carrots, cut into one-inch pieces

3 large parsnips, cut into one-inch pieces

1/2 large celery root (celeriac), peeled, cut into one-inch pieces

1 large red onion, cut into quarters

1/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 1/2 pounds frisée and/or arugula, washed and cut into bite-size pieces

4 tablespoons Mustard Dressing (recipe below)

1/2 cup toasted almonds, coarsely chopped

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Toss carrots, parsnips, celery root, and onion with oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast the vegetables, rotating pans halfway through the cooking process, until vegetables are golden and tender, about 30 minutes.

Place the roasted vegetables in a large bowl. Add frisée and/or arugula and the dressing. Toss to combine and season with sea salt and pepper, as needed. Sprinkle with chopped almonds and additional black pepper, if preferred.

Mustard Dressing

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons whole grain mustard

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

In a medium bowl, whisk together Dijon and whole grain mustards, vinegar, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Alternatively, place ingredients in a 1-pint jar with a tightly-fitting lid and shake vigorously to combine. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Escarole Salad

1/2 loaf country-style bread (about 8 oz.), cut torn into one-inch pieces (about 5 cups)

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil, divided

Greek sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1–2 anchovy fillets packed in oil

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 large head escarole, outer leaves removed, inner leaves chopped into large pieces

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Toss bread and 3 tablespoons of the oil on a large rimmed baking sheet; season with salt and pepper. Spread the pieces of bread in an even layer and bake, tossing occasionally, until crisp about 15 minutes. Let croutons cool.

Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring often, until golden, about 2 minutes. Add anchovies and, using a spoon, break them up into the oil. Add the red pepper flakes and remove skillet from heat. Add vinegar, scraping up any bits; season vinaigrette with salt and pepper, to taste.

Just before serving, toss escarole, croutons, and warm vinaigrette in a large bowl until escarole is slightly wilted; season with salt, pepper, and more vinegar, if preferred.

The croutons and vinaigrette dressing can be made and escarole prepped one day ahead. Store croutons wrapped airtight at room temperature. Allow vinaigrette to cool, then cover and chill until needed. Reheat the vinaigrette over low to medium heat before using.