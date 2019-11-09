Archangel Michael Church in Port Washington Celebrates Its Feast Day (photos)

PORT WASHINGTON, NY – The Archangel Michael Church of Port Washington celebrated its feast day, Archangel Michael and Gabriel and all the Bodiless Powers and honored its protector, Archangel Michael, on November 8. The celebration began with the Great Vespers on November 7 with His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia presiding, assisted by the presiding priest of the community Fr. John K. Lardas and many members of the clergy from the surrounding communities.

The Great Vespers were chanted by members of the Byzantine Choir of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese. The Ladies Philoptochos of Archangel Michael offered a traditional reception following the Great Vespers and the Divine Liturgy on November 8.

The parishioners and faithful from the greater area participated in the Services and received the blessing of the Archangels and St. Nektarios whose feast day is celebrated on November 9.