Chinese President Xi Jinping Arriving in Greece on Sunday

ATHENS- President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping will visit Greece officially from Monday to Tuesday following an invitation by President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos.

According to the official schedule released on Saturday, President Xi Jinping will arrive in Athens on Sunday afternoon, November 10. On Monday morning (09.50) he will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Syntagma.

He will then be received by President Pavlopoulos (10.00) at the presidential mansion, where extensive talks will take place.

At 11.10 he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion. The meeting will be followed by statements to the press.

At 16.30 Xi Jinping will be accompanied by Mitsotakis on a tour of Cosco’s facilities at Neo Ikonio Peramatos in Piraeus and the Piraeus Container Terminal, specifically.

Monday’s events will wrap up with an official dinner provided by Pavlopoulos at 19.00 in honor of his Chinese counterpart at the presidential mansion.

Before departing Greece on Tuesday, Xi Jinping will be accompanied by Pavlopoulos on a tour of the Acropolis Museum (10.30).