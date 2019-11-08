PM Mitsotakis Μeets with Greek Jewish Οfficials, Discusses Initiatives to Fight Antisemitism

ATHENS- Initiatives to fight antisemitism were discussed at a meeting Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had with members of the Central Jewish Council of Greece on Friday, on the eve of Kristallnacht, when Jewish people and their properties were attacked in pogroms that broke out in Germany in 1938.
The Council was represented among others by its president David Saltiel and members of its board.
Mitsotakis also met on Friday with Efstathios Lianos Liantis, special secretary for Anti-Semitism and Anti-Defamation of the Holocaust. Lianos Liantis briefed the premier on Greece’s adoption of the working definitions on antisemitism and Holocaust deniers by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).
The premier was also briefed on preparations before Greece assumes the IHRA presidency in 2021, which the country was invited to unanimously by the Alliance’s plenary.
A statement from the premier’s office added that “Greece is the first country to adopt the working definition of Holocaust denial, a landmark act.” Also commenting on Greece’s assumption of the IHRA presidency, Maximos Mansion said that it will coincide with the 200th anniversary of the start of Greece’s War of Independence.
During its presidency, Greece will focus on promoting the 2,000-year history of Greek Jews. Mitsotakis has appointed Deputy Premier Panagiotis Pikrammenos as coordinator of the events, and of incorporating related definitions to Greek legislation and education, it said.
2 Comments
I hope Mr. Mistotakis.. clearly defines to the Public.. as to what he considers Anti Semitic behavior, is is now acknowledged that the Jewish State of Israel ..is an Aparthied State ..and oppressing the human rights of Palestinians, Christians, and Muslims in Gaza ,and have committed war crimes in slaughtering hundred of unarmed protestors, and are currently, breaking international laws in bombing the citizens of Syria ..which can only benefit terrorist rebels and jihadist like Al Queida!.
Importantly, Jewish organizations have been active in U.S.congress and State Universities to legislate criticism of Israel,.as acts of Antisemitism for not only defending Palestinian rights in violations of taking their property and breaking UN.laws to add more Jewish settlements condemned by the world body of the U.N who have also been called Anti-Semitic by Israeli Agents and fully compensated congressman like Ahepan Robert Menendez, and Lindsey Graham!
Unreported by TNH and the controlled MSM, many countries and companies, like Ireland have already legislated or imposed boycotting of Israeli goods for their oppression and brutal internment of the Palestinian people, and continued illegal settlements of Palestinian property, while Jewish organization used the Anti Semitic Card, to demand legislation to prohibits legal right of private citizens and companies to boycott Israeli interests!
Anti Semetism is a myth, like America is Christian!
cont..
NO ONE CARES WHAT RELIGION YOU ARE ..ONLY HOW MUCH MONEY YOU HAVE AND WHAT YOU CAN DO FOR THEM!
BRANDING AND SMEARING .. IS SIMPLY A TOOL OF WAR BY RADICAL AND EXTREMIST ELEMENTS OF IDEOLOGICAL DEPRAVED ORGANIZATIONS WHO CAN NOT MAKE THERE CASE FOR WHATEVER CAUSE THEY REPRESENT..LIKE CALLING A PRESIDENT RACIST FOR OPPOSING AN OPEN BORDER POLICY, OR CALLING A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE LIKE TULSI GABBARD .. A ANTI AMERICAN RUSSIAN AGENT FOR OPPOSING WAR CRIMES AND ATROCITIES OF PERPETUAL WARS BY THE U.S GOVERNMENT IN SYRIA AND THE MIDDLE EAST WHICH REPRESENT THE
INTERESTS OF FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS..LIKE TURKEY, SAUDI ARABIA, AND ISRAEL!
THE ANTI SEMITIC NARRATIVES , DO NOT REPRESENT THE JEWISH POPULATION ..NO MORE THAN THE “WAR ON TERRORISM” NARRATIVE REPRESENTS THE POPULATION OF AMERICA.AND THE WORLD!
BOTH THESE NARRATIVES HAVE BEEN EXPOSED FOR WHAT THEY ARE …MERELY POLITICAL TOOLS OF WAR TO OPPRESS OPPOSITION AND CRITICISM OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY .. THAT BENEFIT ONLY THE AGENDA OF RADICAL EXTREMIST FOLLOWERS OF ISRAEL AND THE U.S GOVERNMENT!
MISTOTAKIS .. MERELY AGAIN DEMONSTRATES HIS POLITICAL OBLIGATION TO PROMOTE ANTI ANTISEMITISM AND JEWISH INTERESTS, IN ORDER TO AVOID .. THE DEATH PENALTY OF BEING BRANDED AND SMEARED AS AN ANTI S EMETIC LEADER OF GREECE!
LET’S BE CLEAR, ANTI ANTISEMITISM IS INCREASING, BECAUSE NETANYAHUE POLICIES HAS FRAUDULENTLY BECOME THE FACE OF THE JEWISH POPULATION .. MANIFESTED IN BEING AN APARTHEID STATE!