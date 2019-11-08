Greek Team Races Chemical-Powered Car in Orlando

ATHENS- This isn’t your typical race car. It has no driver, moves and stops under the power of chemical reactions, and reaches speeds of up to 30 meters per minute.

The Chem-E-Car International Competition, organized by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, challenges budding chemical engineers to put their theoretical knowledge toward a fun practical purpose.

A team from the School of Chemical Engineering of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) will be in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, November 10, to represent Greece in the competition.

In the Chem-E-Car Competition, competing teams from schools of chemical engineering around the world are invited to design and construct a vehicle powered by a chemical source. The goal of the competition is to come as close to the finish line as possible on a set course. Additionally, awards will be presented to the teams that show exceptional cooperation and to the teams whose cars achieve the highest speeds.

A grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) supports the participation of the team in the world finals of the competition.

Best of luck to the racers!