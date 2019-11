NEW YORK – Seven celebrity chefs participated in the Loukoumi Foundation’s Mediterranean Tasting event at the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan on October 28. The event capped off a week of events celebrating the release of Inspiring Stories That Make A Difference by 75 young authors, the latest book in the Loukoumi series by Nick Katsoris, founder and President of the Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation.

