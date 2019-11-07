Tsipras: We are Seeing the Restoration of the Right-Wing State

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras on Thursday said that the party wants to “build itself up from its roots and create a firm foundation for the democratic party,” while talking to residents of the central Greek town of Livadia, where he began a tour of Viotia in the context of “a democratic call to citizens to join SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance.”

SYRIZA, said Tsipras, is not choosing the easy path but that of a new and direct communication with the citizens, without intermediaries, in which new technologies will play an important role. He referred to the e-platform recently launched by the party, expressing hope that this will serve as a platform for dialogue and that “an experiment in participation will be successful, creating the party of the new era”.

He particularly referred to the problems of unemployment, the migration-refugee issue and the climate crisis, criticising the government and noting that it was now “confronted by the monster that it bred.”

In conclusion, he said that Greece was now seeing “the restoration of the right-wing state.”