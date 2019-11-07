Presentations on Lost Ivory-Gold Statue of Athena Parthenos at the Acropolis Museum

ATHENS – A series of presentations on the lost statue of Athena Parthenos will continue at the Acropolis Museum in the coming weeks.

According to a museum announcement, following the success of the first presentation on October 28, 2019, the museum will continue the programme every Saturday, from November 9 to December 14, 2019.

The Acropolis Museum presentations “bring to life” the gold and ivory statue made by the sculptor Phidias for the Parthenon. The Museum invites visitors to “wander the paths of knowledge” concerning the statue, the materials and techniques used for its construction, the myths and allegories that surround it, its radiance and its adventures.

Presentations on the lost statue of Athena Parthenos will be given by museum archaeologists-guides in Greek at 13:00 and in 11:00 in English.

Visitors can register to attend at the museum’s information desk on the day, half an hour before the start of the presentation. Attendance is limited to 30 visitors per session, on a first-come, first-served basis, while it is necessary to also obtain a general admission ticket to the museum (five euros).