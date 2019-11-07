Turkey’s Erdogan to Meet Trump in Washington Next Week

By Associated Press November 7, 2019

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, talks with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as they arrive together for a family photo at a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office says Turkey’s leader will travel to Washington next week for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Erdogan’s planned trip to Washington had been put into doubt following votes in the U.S. House of Representatives aiming to sanction Turkey and to recognize the mass killings of Armenians a century ago as genocide.

The votes angered Turkey. But Erdogan’s office said in a statement that the two leaders held a telephone conversation Wednesday during which they “reconfirmed that they will meet in Washington on Wednesday, 13 November, on President Trump’s invitation.”

The statement said that during the call, Erdogan and Trump also “exchanged views on bilateral issues and regional developments.”

