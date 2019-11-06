St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church Holds Renovation Gala

BERLIN, NJ – Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church held a gala celebration on November 3 for the completion of its renovation project. The renovation project that began in 2016 with the addition of a facade and mosaic to the entrance of the Church along with a new HVAC system culminated with the reconstruction of the interior ceiling in the Church, the addition of a dome, a bell tower, terra-cotta tiling of the roof, stone all around the Church, and a redesign of the Narthex.

The project which was completed on time and under budget was celebrated at Luciens Manor in Berlin, New Jersey. Over 350 people attended the dinner dance that was hosted by Vassilios and Angela Kolovos and Manwel and Inam Baroody the owners of Luciens. The Kolovos and Baroody families donated their venue, food and drink for the Gala. Twenty-four parishioners helped sponsor the event and along with the approximately 350 people who attended raised for the project over $50,000 to be used for the renovation.

The V. Rev. Archimandrite Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis thanked the Kolovos and Baroody families for their generosity and presented them with icons of the Holy Theotokos. Chris and Virginia Kolovos presented a check to Fr. Oikonomidis for the renovation donated from the profits of the opening night of their new Olga’s Diner. Fr. Oikonomidis thanked the parish, the Parish Council and St. Irene Philoptochos Society for their love and support of the project. He also said that the fact that the project was completed so fast, so well, and on time was a miracle and that Saint Thomas was watching over us all the time.

The President of the Parish Council, Anastasios Efstratiades noted that the start of the Church did not just extend to 1967 but is traced to 1929 when a group began a Hellenic Language School in Camden, New Jersey and eventually worked hard to establish a church in Cherry Hill. Efstratiades said that the parish was grateful to all the founders and that St. Thomas had come a long way as it was the beacon of Orthodoxy and Hellenism in Southern New Jersey and throughout the Delaware Valley.

The crowd was entertained by DJ Makis and the Hellenic Heritage Dance Group. Following dinner, the attendees danced into the night. This was

truly a celebration of an historical time for the Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church.