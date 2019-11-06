Family: France’s Catherine Deneuve Hospitalized with Stroke

By Associated Press November 6, 2019

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019 file photo, French actress Catherine Deneuve poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Truth' and the opening gala at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

PARIS (AP) — Her family says French cinematic icon Catherine Deneuve has had a mild stroke while filming her latest movie.

Denueve’s family said in a statement released Wednesday that the 76-year-old actress suffered a “very limited and therefore reversible” stroke. The statement, by the actress’ representative, Artmedia, says “fortunately, she has no motor deficits (but) must, of course, take some time to rest.”

Deneuve was hospitalized in Paris but the family did not disclose the name of the facility.

Deneuve has been filming “De son vivant” directed by Emmanuelle Bercot.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available