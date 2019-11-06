Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas Wins Reelection

HEMPSTEAD, NY – Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas won her bid for reelection on November 5 against her Republican opponent Francis X. McQuade.

Singas, a Democrat, thanked her family, staff, and labor unions at her victory celebration on Tuesday night with a large crowd of supporters in attendance at the Garden City Hotel to watch the election results come in.

“It’s been my absolute honor to be your district attorney the last four years. I’m humbled by this resounding victory. People went to the polls and said the DA’s office is just fine,” Singas said, Newsday reported. “We run the office with one guiding principle – to protect the people of Nassau County and the vulnerable among us.”

Throughout her campaign, Singas had asked “voters to reelect her based on her track record as a veteran prosecutor in both Nassau and Queens,” Newsday reported, adding that “she won a four-year term in 2015 against former Town of Hempstead Supervisor Kate Murray, a Republican.”

Among the achievements Singas, a resident of Manhasset, cited was that “she has helped bring about a 25% drop in the county’s crime rate, gone after the MS-13 gang and attacked the opioid crisis by addressing drug trafficking and through drug treatment programs,” Newsday reported.

Fellow Democrats present at the event on Tuesday night were, among others, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Comptroller Jack Schnirman, and State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, as well as family and friends who posed for photos with Singas.

State and Nassau County Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said that “turnout for an off-year election is very high. Both Democrats and Republicans have energized their bases, and voters see that this year.” He expects that “political corruption and cleaning up Nassau County government will be a continuing priority” for Singas, Newsday reported.