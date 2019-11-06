Anthony Kyriakakis Elected Judge of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas

PHILADELPHIA, PA – On November 5, Anthony Kyriakakis was elected Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County. Kyriakakis will serve a 10-year term commencing in January 2020.

“I am deeply honored to have this opportunity to serve the people of Philadelphia,” said Kyriakakis. “As a judge, I will work to ensure that every person who enters my courtroom is treated with fairness, dignity, and respect.”

Today’s general election follows a May 21 primary victory in which Kyriakakis won the second highest number of votes in a crowded field of 25 judicial candidates, earning one of six spots as a nominee for the Democratic Party. Kyriakakis also received the Philadelphia Bar Association’s top rating of “Highly Recommended.”

The son of Greek immigrants and the first in his family to attend college, Kyriakakis obtained his bachelor’s degree from Yale University magna cum laude and earned his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School cum laude. Since 2015, Kyriakakis has served as Counsel at Dilworth Paxson LLP in Philadelphia. He also teaches courses on sentencing and criminal justice as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Kyriakakis previously served as a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and in the Eastern District of New York. He resides in Philadelphia with his wife, Aleni, and their two children.