Holy Cross-Maliotis Center Dispute Heads Towards Resolution after Elpidophoros’ Intervention

BOSTON – The dispute of many years duration between Hellenic College – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and the Maliotis Cultural Center which has been costly to both seems to be heading towards a peaceful resolution out of court after the intervention of Archbishop Elpidophoros and the trust and good will of the Center’s leadership.

