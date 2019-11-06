Holy Cross-Maliotis Center Dispute Heads Towards Resolution after Elpidophoros’ Intervention

By Theodore Kalmoukos November 6, 2019

The Maliotis Cultural Center at Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology. (Photo Archive TNH/Theodore Kalmoukos)

BOSTON – The dispute of many years duration between Hellenic College – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and the Maliotis Cultural Center which has been costly to both seems to be heading towards a peaceful resolution out of court after the intervention of Archbishop Elpidophoros and the trust and good will of the Center’s leadership.

In an interview with The National Herald, the president of the Board of the Maliotis Cultural Center, Northeastern University professor Philippos Seraphim, reveals the …

