Larco Worker Killed in Explosion at Company’s Plant in Larymna, Greece

ATHENS – A 55-year-old man, a worker at LARCO mining and metallurgical company’s plant in Larymna, was killed on Wednesday during an explosion in the electric arc furnaces area.

No details concerning the accident have been released as yet, but it is the second accident reported in the same area since Monday when a wire rope carrying a bucket loaded with metal snapped. Fortunately, at the time of the first accident, the electricians were not in the vicinity.

Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Wednesday that the ministry will seek out those responsible for the death of a worker at the LARCO mining and metallurgical company’s plant in Larymna.

“The accident with the death of an employee has shocked us all,” the minister stressed, adding: “The company’s Board of Directors will deal with this issue in depth. Condolences to the victim’s family and the employees of Larco,” he said.