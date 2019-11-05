Anastasia Fox, 28, Dead in ATV Accident on Mykonos

NEW YORK – Anastasia Fox, 28, was killed in an accident on Mykonos on October 23 when the ATV she was riding on collided with a car, News 12 Long Island reported. A social worker and graduate of Bay Shore High School, Fox was celebrating her birthday on the island a few days before the accident which also injured two other people, the report continued.

The Suffolk County resident has family in Ronkonkoma who “are working with Greek authorities to have her body brought back to Long Island” and “with Rep. Peter King’s office to get her home as soon as possible,” News 12 reported, adding that “the Congressman says he is working with officials at the Greek embassy.”

Fox’s aunt, Kelly Anderson, told News 12 about her niece, “Her laugh, her voice… you could pick her out in a crowd. She would light up a room.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by the family to help with the funeral costs. https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-arrangements-for-anastasia-fox.