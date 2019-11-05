Fr. Andreas Konanos Lectures at Holy Cross Whitestone

WHITESTONE – Fr. Andreas Konanos lectured at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone on November 3 in the presence of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros and community members who crowded into the church to attend the evening’s enlightening discussion.

Fr. Konanos in his engaging manner discussed how our thinking often determines our lives and that changing one’s thinking, getting rid of negative thoughts, for example, and changing one’s perspective can truly change an individual’s life for the better. Much of the …