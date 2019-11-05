Feature Film about Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Works for Disney+

LOS ANGELES – A feature film about NBA MVP and Milwaukee Buck Giannis Antetokounmpo is in development for Disney +, the soon to launch streaming service from the entertainment giant and its live action film division, Deadline reported.

The working title for the film is Greek Freak, in honor of Giannis’ nickname, according to the report in Deadline which added that the film will focus on “Antetokounmpo’s early life and current career.”

Deadline reported “that former Disney and Village Roadshow Pictures exec Bernie Goldman, who produced Zack Snyder’s 300, will produce from a script from Arash Amel, writer of Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan’s A Private War.”

Antetokounmpo’s life story reads like a film script already, from his birth in Athens as the son of Nigerian immigrant parents and his stateless status until age 18 when he was granted Greek citizenship to his tremendous achievements on the basketball court and being named the NBA’s MVP in June of this year.

“Sports insiders suggest that he is expected to sign a supermax contract extension next summer, which could be worth around $250M, the largest contract in NBA history, unless he decides to test out the free-agency market,” Deadline reported.