South Florida’s Greek Community Mourns Antonio Tsialas

South Florida’s Greek community mourns the loss of Antonio Tsialas, 18, a Cornell student who died October 26 shortly after leaving a fraternity get together.

Tsialas, of Miami, was reported missing by his parents on October 26, stated Cornell official Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life.

“His body was recovered this evening inside the Fall Creek gorge,” Lombardi wrote. “A full investigation of the circumstances of his death is underway; no foul play is suspected.”

Tsialas was an undeclared first-year …