Papadakis and Cizeron Win Ice Dance Competition at Internationaux de France

GRENOBLE, FRANCE – Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron led in the ice dance competition after their rhythm dance at the Internationaux de France on November 1.

Four-time world champions Papadakis and Cizeron “debuted their aerobic-themed dance to selections from the musical ‘Fame’ on the Grand Prix level in their home nation in Grenoble,” NBC Sports reported.

Papadakis and Cizeron pleased the French home crowd by keeping up their winning run in ice dance events since their February 2018 Olympic silver, scoring 222.24 points for the win after their free skate on November 2.

Of the 1980’s theme of their latest rhythm dance, Cizeron said, “It’s really fun for us that it is really different. It’s different from what everyone else is doing, and it’s different from what we’ve been doing. It was a kind of a challenge to work on this program and make it fun,” according to the International Skating Union, NBC Sports reported.

Material from the Associated Press was also used in this report.