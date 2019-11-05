The Drama of Holy Trinity of Chicago Ends with the Metropolis’ Statement

CHICAGO – The drama of the historic Holy Trinity parish of Chicago has drawn to a close with a statement issued by the Metropolis of Chicago. In the meantime, The National Herald has learned that one more icon of the Mother of God has started crying in the nave of the Holy Trinity. The first one was transferred with the directive of Metropolitan of Chicago Nathanael to the Cathedral because he wants to personally observe the icon and determine if …
MENUMENU
- Community
- Greece
- Sports
- Cyprus
- FOOD & TRAVEL
- Culture & Arts
- Classifieds
- Opinions
- Special Issues
- Archive