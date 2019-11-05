New Democracy Says No Christmas Bonuses Like SYRIZA

ATHENS – Greeks won’t be getting so-called big social handouts in the form of a Christmas bonus the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA gave in a failed bid to help regain favor and re-election, New Democracy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras warned.

He said he instead wants to create a safety net for extraordinary needs such as the retroactive payments due to pensioners as ordered by Greece’s highest administrative court, said Kathimerini, after they were hit with harsh austerity measures and cuts under the terms of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($362.85 billion) that expired Aug. 20, 2018.

Finance Ministry sources who weren’t identified told the paper that reports of a primary surplus overrun of one billion euros ($1.11 billion) to fund handouts is too optimistic and that even the current expectation of 346 million euros ($385.12 million) may be high, and that dividends, if given, would be lower than they got under SYRIZA.

That’s because there are other obligations, including payments to state corporations and overdue arrears with many companies and individuals owed money by the state not getting paid on time, and with some 2019 payments not figured into the budget yet, including the 138-million-euro ($153.6 million) reduction of the corporate tax deposit, the reduction of the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) and the 68-million-euro ($75.69 million) prepayment of the heating oil subsidy.

Speaking on Skai TV last week, Staikouras even said that it is not certain there will be any primary surplus overrun, adding that “we ought to be very careful in the execution of the budget,” pre-empting holiday hopes of bonus recipients although the paper said pressure is likely to mount for a small handout as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated.