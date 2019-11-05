19th Century Weapons Recovered Near Ioannina Lake

IOANNINA, Greece – Weapons from the 19th century stashed in a travel sack, were on Monday found at Drabatova Amfithea, near Ioannina lake, northern Greece, by police officers of the Ioannina Security Directorate.

The travel sack contained 11 handguns, four single-shot handguns, an external-hammer rifle, a double-barreled rifle, two triple-barreled black powder rifles, several more black-powder pistols and rifles of different types, five regular swords, nine rifle swords, four sword cases and two machetes.

The weapons seized will be sent to the Northern Greece Criminal Investigations Division for further laboratory examination.

An investigation is underway by the Ioannina Security Directorate for the arrest of individuals related to the case.