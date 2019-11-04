Letter to the Editor: On His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas

Dear Editor:

I read an article in the Oct. 12 issue by Mr. Kalmoukos regarding His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas.

I had previously written a letter to your paper mentioning that is was a shame that there was not more coverage by The National Herald of His Eminence’s elevation to the position of Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain especially since Mr. Diamataris was there for the ceremony.

Mr. Kalmoukos hit the nail on the head when he states that the American hierarchs “turned the world upside down” to block his candidacy to be the Metropolitan of Chicago.

However, I believe that this was a blessing because the American hierarchs and the new Archbishop of the the U.S. would not have supported His Eminence Nikitas in his new position as evidenced by denial to put him on the ballot for the Chicago Metropolis. Only Metropolitan Gerasimos supported H.E. Nikitas.

Personally, I consider it an embarrassment and shame that a learned man and Tarpon Springs native was turned down for the Chicago position but a blessing that he was not elevated to Archbishop of the U.S. He would have inherited a mess with the Theological School, the St. Nicholas Shrine in New York City, and financial troubles from the Archdiocese of the U.S.

I had the pleasure to attend Easter Liturgies with H.E. Nikitas as well as Sunday Liturgies in the last two years. I will miss him at Church but know he has a higher calling and duty.

Respectfully,

George Fonti

Redwood City, CA