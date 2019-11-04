Iraqi Child, Aged 2, Killed by NGO Vehicle on Chios

CHIOS, Greece – A two-year-old girl, the child of Iraqi asylum-seekers, was run over and killed by a vehicle in an area known as Agia Ermione on the island of Chios – and not the island’s VIAL hotspot as originally reported – shortly before noon on Monday.

According to sources, the vehicle involved belongs to a non-governmental organisation operating within the Reception and Identification Centre (RIC), which had taken the family and other families of asylum seekers to the area. The driver had started reversing without realising that the child was behind the vehicle.

The child was rushed to Chios Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.