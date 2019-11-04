“Elvis” Performs in New Rochelle Hosted by AHEPA Chapter #405

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – Saturday evening, October 26th, the James Plevritis – Joseph C. Keane New Rochelle AHEPA Chapter #405 hosted a grand salute and dinner tribute to the King, Elvis Presley in their Community Social Hall on October 26. The popular nationwide entertainer, Patrick Perrone, brought back memories of more than fifty years ago, with his impressive stage show, filled with electrifying images, voicing popular hits of the late, great entertainer. The sold out, standing room crowd, responded with great enthusiasm. Chapter Vice President John Copulos, whose close relationship with the entertainer and his vision for the magnificent evening with Elvis, made it all possible.

He said, “We wanted to share this very special event with all of you. The affair represented a tremendous challenge to the chapter on all fronts, sales and marketing, dinner arrangements and presentation.”

The New Rochelle chapter greatly exceeded everyone’s expectations.