TIF 2020 and Holocaust Museum the Top Priorities, Says Germany’s Consul General

THESSALONIKI – The Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) is a top priority for Germany, which will be the honoured country at TIF 2020, the newly appointed German Consul General in Thessaloniki, Sybilla Bendig, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Monday.

In recognition of Germany’s role as honoured country at TIF, which is held every year in September, the International Book Exhibition of Thessaloniki in spring 2020 will be dedicated to German literature.

Bendig said the consulate was already very busy making preparations for TIF, as it was a major event. She noted that Germany will have a huge space at TIF 2020 that must be filled with German activities, in addition to organising something for the central stage. German enterprises need to be made aware of the importance of this exhibition and this needed time, she pointed out, while adding that there was still ample time for this to happen.

For Sybilla Bendig, TIF is something more than a just trade fair but an exhibition that brings many people – not only from Greece but from all over the Balkans – to Thessaloniki. It was a great opportunity to bring not just companies but also countries and nations together, she added.

Another priority was the Holocaust Museum that is to be built in Thessaloniki with funds from the German State and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, Bendig said, adding that the German side is eagerly looking forward to its completion.