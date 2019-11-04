Violence Erupts at School Pupils’ March in Downtown Athens

ATHENS- Tear gas and fire bombs were thrown during a school pupils’ march held in downtown Athens on Monday, in protest against changes planned by the education ministry. “We want schools that educate not devastate,” was the protesting pupils’ slogan.

Traffic in the streets around the centre of Athens was interrupted while incidents were reported a short while ago in front of the parliament, when a group of unidentified individuals threw firebombs and stones at police, who replied by using teargas.

High school students are up in arms over government plans to set a “minimum pass mark” in order to qualify for a place in university and demand that the government cover shortages of teaching staff.