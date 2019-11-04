Cyprus New York Productions’ Κalinichta Margarita Impresses the Audience

NEW YORK – For three performances only, Cyprus New York Productions presented Κalinichta Margarita (Goodnight Margarita) November 1-3 at St. George and St. Demetrios Church in Manhattan.

The play by Gerasimos Stavrou, directed by Theodoros Petropoulos and Phyto Stratis tells the harrowing true story of teacher Margarita Perdikari from Ioannina, Greece, and her life during the occupation in World War II. The production is under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York in collaboration with the Greek …