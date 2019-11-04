Hellenic Film Society USA Presents The Homecoming at MoMI, November 10

ASTORIA – The Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI), 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria, will be showing The Homecoming (I Epistrofi) in the new season’s second installment of Always on Sunday, the monthly Greek film series. The film, written and directed by Vassilis Douvlis, will be screened on Sunday, November 10 at 4 PM.

The film portrays the difficulties of repatriation set in a story of marital infidelity and personal betrayal. After years of factory work in Germany, Elias and his much younger wife return to their almost deserted Greek village near Ioannina. Indifferent to his wife’s unhappiness, Elias buys a service station/café and hires a handsome illegal Albanian immigrant to help him run the business. Things get complicated when the young man finds himself drawn to his boss’s wife. The three central characters in the drama are at the same time both victims and victimizers, pursuing a dream that transcends them. The film is in Greek with English subtitles.

“We are delighted to present The Homecoming, a lost classic,” said Jimmy DeMetro, President of the Hellenic Film Society (HFS). “When it was originally released in Greece in 2007, it was widely praised as a remarkable feature film debut by Douvlis and many critics and film scholars hailed it as a landmark Greek movie. It is a spare, well-crafted film, a modern version of an archetypal myth referencing Greek tragedy with the power to totally involve an audience, who will be shocked by the surprise ending.”

Writing in Variety, film critic Derek Elley described it as a chamber drama that “clearly draws some inspiration from The Postman Always Rings Twice but is much more than just a yarn of sexual betrayal. This is quality and accessible… fare.” When it was shown at the Thessaloniki Film Festival, The Homecoming won the FIPRESCI Prize, an award given by the International Federation of Film Critics.

The Museum of the Moving Image is conveniently located near public transportation. For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org and use discount code SUNDAY20 or call 646-844-1488.

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema can and should be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to collaborating with the Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival every spring. This fall, HFS presented film festivals in Philadelphia and Atlanta.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by Onassis Foundation USA and the Kallinikeion Foundation.