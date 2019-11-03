President Pavlopoulos Unveils Memorial for Constantinople Greeks Fallen in WWII

ATHENS – “Our allies in NATO and our partners in the European Union have an obligation, in light of future challenges, to remember and actively recognise the contribution of the Greeks in the common struggles for freedom, peace, democracy and our civilisation,” President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos said on Sunday, at the unveiling of a monument for 196 reservists and volunteers from Constantinople Greeks that fell during World War II, in the Flisvos Park in Paleo Faliro.

These same universal human values were also being challenged now, he noted, and Greece’s allies should compare the sacrifices of the Greeks with other countries and other nations “that chose to remain safely on the margins of history, always asking without ever offering the slightest when the international call of great duty sounds.”