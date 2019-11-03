Turkish Diplomats Leaked Secret Info on Cyprus to Mobsters

Turkish diplomats reported leaked files, including top secret documents from Cyprus, to organized crime gangs in their country to use for blackmail, a report from Nordic Monitor, a site specializing in tracking extremism reported.

The non-governmental organization cited secret profiling lists created by gang members, said the Cyprus Mail, the mobsters said to have either sold or planning to sell the sensitive documents without saying to whom.

“They were reportedly using ‘honey traps’ with the help of escort women, offered cash or employed methods used in espionage to obtain classified information from high-ranking officers and senior bureaucrats,” the NGO reported.

The site said it had obtained the documents and said they revealed that the Turkish diplomats, some of whom currently serve as ambassadors in foreign capitals but who were not named, provided top-secret diplomatic reports and sensitive information to the criminals. The sexual encounters of government officials were recorded to ensure a continuation of the leaks, it said.

Besides family secrets, information on their weaknesses, characteristics and professional networks, and comments by other diplomats on their private lives were listed by the gang to threaten those people although the extent of Cyprus’ loss of secret information wasn’t said.