Government Spokesman Petsas Says No Threat Against Permanence Status in Civil Service

ATHENS – Responding to questions concerning the potential lifting of the status of permanence of employees at Public Power Corporation (PPC), government spokesman Stelios Petsas said that “there is no question of the abolition of the status of permanence in the civil service” and that “no worker is facing such a danger,” while interviewed on ANT1 TV on Saturday.

“The company was on the verge of bankruptcy,” said Petsas and that “the new (privatization) plan will render it an important player in the energy market.”