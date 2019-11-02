Another 1,000 Refugees Leaving the Islands for the Mainland by Monday

ATHENS – Over 1,000 asylum applicants will be transferred from NE Aegean islands to the mainland in the next days.

According to sources speaking to Athens-Macedonian News Agency, refugees will all be distributed to hotels throughout Greece.

Two ships carrying 800 individuals from Lesvos will arrive at Elefsina on Saturday, while another 100 will be transferred from Samos to Piraeus on Sunday. Another 130 asylum applicants will arrive in Piraeus on Monday from Chios, Kos and Leros islands.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) completed a call for leases of hotels. The 2,000 applications collected by the deadline on October 25 will be reviewed by all related ministries, the Citizen Protection ministry said, while IOM has called a new tender with deadline of November 11. A total of 5,000 hotels have already been opened for use from earlier calls, and most are already occupied.

The ministry said the purpose is to distribute refugees evenly throughout Greece. Collaborating ministries have set a ceiling for the number of refugees hosted to no more than 1 pct of the prefecture’s total population, as set by the 2011 census.