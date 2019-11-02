Enterprise Greece will Ηost 2020 congress of European Trade Promotion Organisations in Athens

ATHENS – Enterprise Greece, the country’s export promotion agency, will host the 61st annual congress of the European Trade Promotion Organisations (ETPOs) in Athens in 2020, it said.

Agency CEO George Filiopoulos said the congress will focus on planning and developing an ecosystem that will help the continents of Europe and Africa collaborate in business and share ideas and cultures.

Africa is seeing unprecedented growth in the last decade, and the European Union wishes to contribute to and support the extensive opportunities of the private sector in Africa and the elimination of poverty. Subsaharan Africa in particular, marked by fast-growing economies and a rising middle class, is an extremely interesting market with great potential, he said.

At the 60th annual congress in Brussels on October 24 and 25, Enterprise Greece – vice president of ETPOA, the EU trade promotion organizations – was among the countries signing the incorporation into ETPOA of the Comite de Liaison (CDL) network.