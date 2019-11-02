AHEPA Chapter 306 of Troy, NY Sponsors Second Annual Souvlaki Fest

TROY, NY – AHEPA Chapter 306 held its second annual Souvlaki Fest at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, NY on October 19. The AHEPA Brothers spent many hours preparing for the Fest and were rewarded with a beautiful fall day. Food included gyros, souvlaki, rice pilaf, Greek salad, and spanakopita. A huge turnout led to an incredibly successful Fest in which Chapter 306 raised substantial amounts of money for its scholarship fund and philanthropic programs.

