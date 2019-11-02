AHEPA Chapter 306 of Troy, NY Sponsors Second Annual Souvlaki Fest

By TNH Staff November 2, 2019

Left to right: Peter Semon, Paul Semon, John Moustakas, Eric Jasinski, George Polemeropoulos, George Dalakos, and Mike Papadopoulos. Photo: Chuck Fentekes

TROY, NY – AHEPA Chapter 306 held its second annual Souvlaki Fest at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, NY on October 19. The AHEPA Brothers spent many hours preparing for the Fest and were rewarded with a beautiful fall day. Food included gyros, souvlaki, rice pilaf, Greek salad, and spanakopita. A huge turnout led to an incredibly successful Fest in which Chapter 306 raised substantial amounts of money for its scholarship fund and philanthropic programs.

Left to right: Ted Dalakos, Scott Vasil, Paul Semon, George Dalakos, Tom Suraci,
President Bill Seamon, Eric Jasinski, George Polemeropoulos, Peter Semon, Chuck Fentekes, and John Moustakas. Front (left to right): Mary Jasinski, Thomas Polemeropoulos, and Phineas Moustakas. Photo: Chuck Fentekes
Left to right: Chapter President Bill Seamon and Tom Suraci. Photo: Chuck Fentekes
