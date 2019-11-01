Anti-Greek Graffiti Mystifies Virginia Beach Community

A campaign sign for Virginia City Beach Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson was vandalized with anti-Greek sentiment but no one seems to know why as she is not of Greek heritage but the area, including Norfolk, has a big Greek-American community.

She said some six people called her to report the vandalism, which was an ethnic slur, said the Virginian Pilot but what it said wasn’t revealed.

“I thought that was very offensive for someone to choose my sign to pick on a group of wonderful hardworking people who do a lot for our community,” Wilson told the paper.

Wilson serves at-large on the City Council. She’s running for the Beach seat, which includes the Oceanfront resort area, against Councilman Guy Tower and Rick Kowalewitch. Both of those candidates said they’ve had a few signs go missing, but nothing too out of the ordinary.

She said she doesn’t know why her sign or she was targeted. There are some oceanfront businesses with Greek-American owners but the case has mystified the locals with no one coming forward to claim credit or explain why the Greek-American community had been singled out for the slur attack.