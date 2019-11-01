Office of Greece’s Ultra-Extreme-Right Golden Dawn Attacked

By TNH Staff November 1, 2019

The headquarters of Golden Dawn was attacked when gas canisters were thrown at it on Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – With its leaders and dozens of members in the fourth year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang, and one accused of the murder of anti-Fascist hip-hop artist Pavlos Fyssas in 2013, the headquarters of the ultra-extreme-right Golden Dawn was attacked when gas canisters were thrown at it about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Unidentified assailants lobbed the projectiles which caused damage but no injuries, said Kathimerini, who said police chased them, with two officers slightly hurt when their car collided with a vehicle driven by the fleeing suspects on the corner of Patission and Solomou streets.

The counter-terrorism unit of the Greek Police is investigating the attack that came as the party has fallen out of favor with voters, narrowly being ousted in July 7 snap elections, voters souring on them after the killing of Fyssas and charges they were running a criminal gang among the counts.

The headquarters of Golden Dawn was attacked when gas canisters were thrown at it on Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
The headquarters of Golden Dawn was attacked when gas canisters were thrown at it on Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available