Office of Greece’s Ultra-Extreme-Right Golden Dawn Attacked

ATHENS – With its leaders and dozens of members in the fourth year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang, and one accused of the murder of anti-Fascist hip-hop artist Pavlos Fyssas in 2013, the headquarters of the ultra-extreme-right Golden Dawn was attacked when gas canisters were thrown at it about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Unidentified assailants lobbed the projectiles which caused damage but no injuries, said Kathimerini, who said police chased them, with two officers slightly hurt when their car collided with a vehicle driven by the fleeing suspects on the corner of Patission and Solomou streets.

The counter-terrorism unit of the Greek Police is investigating the attack that came as the party has fallen out of favor with voters, narrowly being ousted in July 7 snap elections, voters souring on them after the killing of Fyssas and charges they were running a criminal gang among the counts.