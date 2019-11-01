Mitsotakis Calls Cabinet Meeting to Speed Diaspora Vote

ATHENS – Doing what he said, Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis brought his Cabinet together to discuss a range of issues to accelerate recovery from a 9 1/2-year-long but which focused on giving the vote in national elections to Greek abroad.

He said it was a “a very big success” which “solves a decades-long problem,” reported Kathimerini as he becomes the first premier to go beyond promising the vote to Greeks who’ve been shut out of being able to cast ballots because they live outside Greece.

He noted that his government, which has 158 votes in the 300-member Parliament was able to work with rival parties to get the 200 needed for the issue after the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, which repeatedly waffled on what it would do, failed, and as it objected to his plan.

According to the legislation, diaspora Greeks will be able to vote at embassies, consulates or other venues selected by authorities, with their vote also counting toward the overall election result.