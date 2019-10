ATHENS – Composer and musician Yiannis Spanos, who introduced the so-called New Wave in Greece in the ’60s, died on Thursday aged 85.

Spanos’s first release in 1964 ‘Mia agapi gia to kalokeri’ (A summer love) put his stamp on the musical scene and he took off from there with several successful LPs. He also worked with French musicians and actors. He set to music poems by several Greek poets, and his work was sung by well-known singers such as Arleta, Yiannis Parios, and Charis Alexiou.